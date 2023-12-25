President Murmu extends Christmas greetings to citizens

NEW DELHI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my hearty greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the Christian brothers and sisters."

President Murmu emphasised the message of love and compassion while highlighting the relevance of the teachings of Jesus Christ to maintain peace and harmony in society.

"The festival of Christmas celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ, gives the message of love and compassion. This festival also inspires us for selfless service to humanity. The teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in society," she said.

"On this holy festival, let everyone rekindle the spirit of mercy and compassion and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ in our live," she added.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and it is often spent with friends and family.

People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths.