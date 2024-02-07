Begin typing your search...
President Droupadi Murmu takes ride on Delhi Metro
The President was seen interacting with children during her ride.
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Wednesday, officials said.
Dressed in a bright yellow saree, the President travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line, which runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad, the officials added.
