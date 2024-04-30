President Draupadi Murmu to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 1

AYODHYA: President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Ram temple, temple authorities said on Tuesday.

Barring the period when President Murmu would offer prayers to the deity, the movement of the devotees would not be regulated.

Office-bearers of the Ram temple trust said on Tuesday that the queue system would remain operational as usual on Wednesday and 'darshan' would go on as per the scheduled timing.

President Murmu is expected to arrive in the city by a special plane around 4 p.m., after which her cavalcade and security personnel would be escorted to the temple complex via the VIP gate.

According to senior government officials, the President would be in the city for nearly three hours.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to be present in the city to welcome her.

Elaborate traffic diversions will remain enforced over the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur national highway and on the route connecting the Ayodhya airport to Ram Path.

During the evening hours, preparations are being made at the banks of the Saryu river to host the President when the 'aarti' of the river takes place.

Member of the Ram Temple trust, Anil Mishra said, "The detailed programme is yet to arrive, but we are gearing up to welcome the President on May 1. Common devotees would continue to get darshan as usual. We are taking steps to organise the high-profile visit while causing minimal inconvenience to the pilgrims."

The queue would be regulated for a brief period only when dignitaries arrive in the temple.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, said, "Briefing of the government officials and security personnel will be held on Tuesday. Traffic diversions and arrangements will be done to ensure seamless movement of the President's cavalcade."