Preparation underway at Palnadu in Andhra Pradesh to welcome PM Modi

PALNADU: Preparations are underway to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his address at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally at Boppudi village, near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting. This is the first time all three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls.

Colourful dance programmes with euphoric tones were performed ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Visuals show people in the district eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as they ecstatically hold banners and wave the saffron-coloured Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags.

Taking to his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "On the way to Andhra Pradesh, where I will be addressing an NDA rally at Palnadu along with @ncbnJi and @PawanKalyan Ji this evening. The NDA is seeking AP's blessings to bring a positive change in people's lives and take the state to new heights of progress.

" The meeting, named "Prajagalam," will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13.

Along with announcing Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule of Assembly polls in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The election for Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on the same day.