Prayagraj: Mahakumbh all set for first 'Amrit Snan' today

PRAYAGRAJ: Mahakumbh commenced with great enthusiasm in Prayagraj. All preparations are now in place for the 'Amrit Snan', which will take place on Makar Sankranti, on January 14.

The Mahakumbh Mela administration finalized the sequence of Amrit Snan for the 13 Akharas on Tuesday, ensuring adherence to traditional customs.

Each Akhara has been informed about their designated time and sequence, according to a press release.

Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, said that the information about the date, sequence and time of Amrit Snan of the Akharas has been received.

According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan.

The two Akharas will depart from the camp at 5.15 am and reach the ghat at 6.15. Both have been given 40 minutes for bathing. They will depart from the ghat for the camp at 6.55 am and reach the camp at 7.55 am.

Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand will be the second ones to take Amrit Snan.

Three Sanyasi Akharas will take Amrit Snan at third number and they include Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panchagni Akhara.

Among the three Bairagi Akharas, All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will be the first to start from the camp at 9.40 am, reach ghat at 10.40 am and after bathing for 30 minutes, will leave the ghat at 11.10 am.

Likewise, All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 11.20 am and reach ghat at 12.20 pm. After bathing for 30 minutes, it will come back from there at 12.50 pm

The remaining three to take the dip are Udasin Akharas. Udasin Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara will leave its camp at 12.15 pm.

After this, it is the turn of Shri Panchayati Akhara, Naya Udasin, Nirvana which will leave the camp at 1.20 pm. After bathing for an hour here, it will leave the ghat at 3.20 pm Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara will be the last to take the Amrit bath, said the press release.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025.

Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).