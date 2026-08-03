Prashant Kishor wins Bihar’s Bankipur, assembly seat that BJP never lost since 1995

He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek “Bunty” pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing “family reasons.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said in a statement, "We bow before the will of the people. We shall draw lessons from the debacle, unlike our opponents who tend to blame every electoral loss of theirs on EVMs and the Election Commission".

Kishor, 49, who had entered the fray announcing that he saw the by-election as a “referendum” on the BJP-led government in the state, told reporters, “The victory is a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who must install a new chief minister in place of Samrat Choudhary, a man with criminal antecedents”.

Choudhary, who had joined the BJP less than a decade ago, was understood to have been picked up by the top leadership in line with the party’s attempts to win over non-Yadav OBCs in a state where the Mandal churn of the 1990s continues to cast a shadow on the political landscape.

Choudhary succeeded Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president who hung up his boots after a 20-year tenure as the Chief Minister.

However, Kishor, who had first shot to fame for handling Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign in 2014, was of the view: “Let there be another person from the Kushwaha community as the chief minister if the BJP wants it to be so. But he or she must be a decent person”.

“Bihar cannot be treated as a factory that produces cheap labour. I do not promise that my becoming the MLA will make Bankipur on par with Bengaluru. But, when Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is looking forward to having a bullet train, the people of Bihar certainly have a right to expect something better than passenger trains,” said Kishor, amid screams of “Jai Bihar”, the Jan Suraaj Party’s ubiquitous slogan, by supporters who had swarmed the streets.

Notable among those who had turned up at AN College, where counting of votes was done, was Jahnavi Das, the doctor wife of Kishor, who is known to stay away from politics, but had chosen to be by her husband’s side in his moment of glory.

“This victory belongs to the people of Bihar,” said Das, who hails from Assam.