Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol is also that of human values, highest ideals: PM Modi

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the newly-constructed temple is a symbol of national consciousness and the ceremony held on Monday to unveil the idol of Ram Lalla is also the 'Pran Pratishtha' of human values and highest ideals. Addressing the gathering after Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla here, PM Modi said that Lord Ram is the faith of India, the country's foundation, its India and glory.

He said devotees of Lord Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment which is "divine and holiest of all". "This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India, Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal. When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the sunrise of January 22 has brought a wonderful glow. "January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle," he said. PM Modi referred to the legal dispute over Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya which lasted decades and expressed his gratitude to the judiciary "for doing justice" .

The temple of Lord Ram, synonymous with justice, was also built in a just manner...Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple," he said.

PM Modi said while it is an occasion to celebrate, it is also a realisation of maturity of Indian society. "Today the land of Ayodhya is asking some questions to all of us, to every Ram devotee, to every Indian. The grand temple of Shri Ram has been built, now what next? The wait of centuries is over, what next? On this occasion of today, will we bid farewell to the gods and divine spirits who have come to bless us and are watching us? No, not at all. Today I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing," he said.

"It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of a timeless path. The generation after a thousand years will remember our efforts of nation-building today.That's why I say - this is the time, this is the right time. From today, from this sacred time, we have to lay the foundation of India for the next thousand years," he added.

The Prime Minister said devotees of Lord Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. "The devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. Today our Ram has come...After waiting for centuries our Ram has arrived.

After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived," he said. "This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all! After the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple, enthusiasm and excitement were increasing every day in the entire country," he added.

The PM also said that Lord Ram is connected to the soul of India. "Lord Ram resides in the hearts of Indians. Today, Ayodhya has not only witnessed the Pran Pratishtha of the sacred idol of Prabhu Shri Ram, but also the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Today, what has happened in Ayodhya is also the 'Pran Pratishtha' of human values and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the highest ideals!" he said. PM Modi also sought forgiveness from Lord Ram for the delay in the construction of the temple. "Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as something was lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister walked into the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Wearing a cream-coloured kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'Sankalp' for the "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present in the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' during the ceremony.