Pralhad requests opposition parties to attend Special Parl Session beginning today

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday requested the opposition parties to attend the Special Parliament Session beginning today. He said the government has already clarified the agenda of the Special Parliament Session in the all-party meeting on Sunday.

"Their (Opposition) request for clarification (of agenda) has been made clear in the all-party meeting yesterday. We have already announced our agenda... I request them to attend the Parliament's journey of 75 years that will be discussed today as PM Modi has taken the oath to make India a developed country before 2047..."

The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. During the session, parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19. Joshi on Sunday stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session.

"Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" will also be discussed, he said. On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. After weeks of speculation, the government last week announced an agenda that included bills to be taken up for consideration and a discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings".

Joshi shared with leaders that there would be a photo session from 10.00 am to 10.45 am on September 19, 2023, followed by a function in the Central Hall starting at 11.00 am which will be graced by the Vice-President/Chairman, Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Leader of Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha and the Members of both the Houses of Parliament.

After the conclusion of the function in the Central Hall, both Houses will meet in their respective Chambers in the New Parliament House. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.