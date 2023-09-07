Pralhad Joshi questions Jairam Ramesh on Parliamentary conventions

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the allegation of Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on the Parliament special session between September 18 and 22, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the summoning of parliament was the greatest boon in a democracy however, there was a lobby of compulsive contrarians who oppose the same.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi taking to 'X' said, " Jairam Ramesh’s recent statements have been quite misleading. He’s twisting facts about constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures. Let’s set the record straight. Ramesh has been falsely claiming that the historic function in Central Hall on June 30, 2017, for the GST rollout, was a Parliament Session. That’s just not true! It wasn’t a session under Article 85 of the Constitution."

Pralhad Joshi said that it was crucial to stop the spread of misinformation that scandalizes Parliament and its procedures. Responding to Jairam Ramesh, he said, "A session of Parliament under Article 85 of the Constitution is precisely that, and the agenda will be shared in accordance with established parliamentary practices. Now, let’s address another misrepresentation. Ramesh mentioned a “Special Sitting in Central Hall on November 26, 2019” for the Constitution’s 70th anniversary. But, once again, it wasn’t a parliamentary session under Article 85 of the Constitution."

The parliamentary affairs minister said that it was important to differentiate between celebratory functions and formal parliamentary sessions. "Accurate information matters in maintaining the integrity of our democratic processes," he said.

Pralhad Joshi said the Congress must focus on accurate information and not let misleading statements cloud the understanding of constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures.

"History proves it was your government known for subversion & distortion of Parliamentary democracy. People of the world's largest democracy have seen the imposition of emergency and how the rights of the people of this country and institutions were curbed by your government in 1975. Your government’s strike rate is spectacular in dismissing democratically elected state governments more than 90 times misusing Art 356," he said.

Earlier Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in his tweet questioned Pralhad Joshi and said, "How much will you mislead Joshi-avare?" Jairam Ramesh had said that on each and every occasion of a Special Session, the agenda was well known in advance.

"It is only the Modi government that routinely disrespects Parliament and distorts Parliamentary conventions. Past governments, including yours, have called many Special Sittings to commemorate the Constitution Day, Quit India Movement and other such occasions," he said to Pralhad Joshi. Earlier, the government announced a Parliament special session for five days between September 18 and 22.