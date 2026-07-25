Pradhan should go, CJP insists; Government seeks time

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held a twohour meeting — the third this week — with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Vithalbhai Patel House here to hammer out an amicable solution to the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the exam system.

During the day, the government approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unprecedented midnight video message, announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament.