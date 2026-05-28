Pradhan chairs review meeting on CBSE Class 12 evaluation, post-result process

The meeting comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing intense scrutiny over its On Screen Marking System (OSM).

The meeting, held at the Board's headquarters in Dwarka, was attended by School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh, directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, and senior officials from the Education Ministry, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, public sector banks and CBSE.