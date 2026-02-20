Post SIR, voter base in Gujarat, Lakshdweep, Puducherry shrinks by nearly 69 lakh

In Lakshadweep. before the poll roll cleanup exercise, the voter base stood at 57,813. But after the publication of the final electoral rolls, it went down to 57,607 -- a net change of 206 electors. In percentage terms, a net change of 0.36 per cent.

In poll-bound Puducherry, the total number of electors before SIR commenced was over 10.21 lakh. It shrunk to 9.44 lakh when the final rolls were published -- a net change of 7.57 per cent in percentage terms.

While the exercise, which kept the EC in the news, was completed in Bihar, it is ongoing in 12 states and Union territories with nearly 60 crore electors.