Post-dated cheque: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Women's Reservation Bill

NEW DELHI: Terming the bill a "post-dated cheque", Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP party for calling a special session for Parliament to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion in Rajya Sabha.

Stating that neither census nor delimitation has been done, the NCP MP also said that the Centre could have introduced the bill during the upcoming winter session.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Supriya Sule said "They did this in such a haste, in a special session. There was so much haste that it seemed that they could have done it in December (Winter Session). Even if they did it then, the outcome would have been the same".

"We are supporting it strongly. But it is a post-dated cheque because neither census nor delimitation has been done. Unless both of them are done it can't be implemented. It will perhaps be implemented in 2029, who knows?," BJP MP Hema Malini congratulated PM Modi for his "vision" following the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The people who question will only question. But PM Narendra Modi has done it. He has done what has never happened before. We all should thank him, and congratulate him. He has a vision," the Mathura MP told ANI.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is a "historic legislation" that will further boost women's empowerment and will enable "greater participation of women in our political process,"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the first sitting of the House in the new Parliament building.

The five-day Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will conclude on Friday.