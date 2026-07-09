Possible to run Namo Bharat trains every three minutes if required: NCRTC

"At present, trains are available at intervals of about 10 minutes and are comfortably accommodating the existing ridership. If required, we also have the flexibility to increase its frequency to 3 minutes," Goel said in an interview to PTI on Tuesday.

Goel said that 100 per cent of the Namo Bharat trainsets are manufactured in Savli, Gujarat.

Keeping this in view, NCRTC has consistently focused on integrating Namo Bharat stations with other modes of public transport, including Indian Railways, Metro systems, ISBTs and city bus services, wherever feasible, he said.

Goel said the operationalisation of the foot over bridge equipped with travelators connecting Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in May 2026 resulted in about a 30 per cent increase in footfall.

Similarly, seamless integration through foot over bridges has been provided with Metro stations at New Ashok Nagar and Ghaziabad, while Anand Vihar offers convenient interchange with the railway station, ISBT, Delhi Metro and city bus services.

"These interventions have provided a safe, efficient and long-term solution to the congestion and overcrowding that previously existed around these transit facilities, while also reducing pedestrian movement on busy roads," Goel said.

He said stations offering such multimodal connectivity account for nearly 40 per cent of the corridor's ridership and continue to witness some of the highest passenger footfall.

"The experience of the Namo Bharat corridor clearly demonstrates that when different modes of transport are seamlessly integrated, public transport becomes more accessible, more attractive and ultimately more widely adopted," Goel said.

He said large-scale transit projects such as Namo Bharat are planned with a long-term horizon and are expected to serve the mobility needs of the region for several decades. As a regional transit system serving a large catchment area, strong ridership growth was anticipated from the outset.

"Accordingly, the corridor has been designed with adequate flexibility and provision for future capacity augmentation to cater to growing demand," Goel said.

While speed and comfort are important factors, Goel said a public transport system is truly successful only when people are willing to choose it over private vehicles. Such a shift, he said, can be encouraged only through seamless connectivity and ease of access.

He said NCRTC has acquired substantial expertise through the successful implementation of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which was delivered within stipulated timelines and budget.