Portion of foot-over bridge collapses in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

NEW DELHI: A portion of a foot-over bridge near Lalita Park Bus Stand in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area collapsed late on Sunday night after being hit by a crane being transported on a carriage truck, police said on Monday. However, no casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident.

The mishap took place when a loaded trailer (truck) was transporting a crane from the Akshardham Temple area to Burari via Geeta Colonay in Pusta road.

A PCR call was received at Laxmi Nagar Police Station with information that a foot-over bridge had fallen on the road near the Lalita Park Bus Stand.

The officials said that local police on being informed about the call reached the spot and found a big trailer loaded with a crane.

At about 12:30 am when the trailer (truck) was passing under the Lalita Park Bus Stand footover bridge, the crane loaded in the trailer struck the bridge, due to which one portion of the bridge fell down on the road and blocked one side of the traffic, police said.

The police said that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, the road has also been cleared and traffic is now running smoothly.

A case of rash and negligent driving under Sections 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered, and the driver of the vehicle identified as Neeraj (28) has been apprehended.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. A person who used to sleep near that foot-over bridge told ANI that he heard a sound at around midnight and saw that a section of the bridge had collapsed and it was hanging into the top of a truck that had hit the foot-over bridge.

The eyewitness said that one person who was sleeping on the bridge escaped by running away from the bridge when the section collapsed. He also told ANI that several people used to sleep on the bridge but last night they had gone to attend ongoing Ramleela celebrations, and thus the space was empty.