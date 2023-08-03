Portal for swift transfer of mortals from abroad

NEW DELHI: The government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on August 3 to facilitate swift transfer of mortal remains of Indian citizens who die abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. Nodal officers from the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) will scrutinise the portal 24X7 and give approvals.

There will also be an alert-based system which will help officials track the applications, said the Union minister.