Population census from Jan 25-Feb 28 2027; reference date Mar 1

According to an official notification, the reference date for the census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

In all states and Union territories, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the conduct of population census shall be undertaken from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, a notification issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, said.