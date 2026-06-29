Poor roads despite toll is deficiency in service, says consumer panel; asks NHAI to pay to motorist

As per the complainant, he was traveling from Nagpur (in Maharashtra) to Chhindwara (in Madhya Pradesh) in his car on October 2, 2020, after paying the requisite toll.

During the journey, the vehicle hit a sharp, deep pothole, which severely bent the steel wheel rim and forced the tire out, he claimed.

The complainant stated that he had to complete his onward journey on a spare tyre and was forced to extend his stay by an extra day to get the vehicle repaired.

Furthermore, on his return journey, toll plaza operators failed to provide him with a complaint book, stating that the official in charge was away, the complaint said.