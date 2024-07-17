Pondy police dept inks pact with NIT to enhance professional standards

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police Department and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karaikal inked a Memorandum of Understanding here on Tuesday to enhance the professional standards and capacity building for police in the union territory. Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivas and NIT Karaikal Director M M Ghangrekar exchanged the documents, a release from the police department said. The DGP thanked the NIT for collaborating with the police for the enhancement of skills of both the police and the students of the institute. NIT Karaikal Director Ghangrekar appreciated the initiative of the police department and assured effective implementation of the MOU.