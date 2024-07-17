Begin typing your search...

Pondy police dept inks pact with NIT to enhance professional standards

Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivas and NIT Karaikal Director M M Ghangrekar exchanged the documents, a release from the police department said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2024 7:35 AM GMT
Pondy police dept inks pact with NIT to enhance professional standards
X

Representative image

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police Department and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karaikal inked a Memorandum of Understanding here on Tuesday to enhance the professional standards and capacity building for police in the union territory. Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivas and NIT Karaikal Director M M Ghangrekar exchanged the documents, a release from the police department said. The DGP thanked the NIT for collaborating with the police for the enhancement of skills of both the police and the students of the institute. NIT Karaikal Director Ghangrekar appreciated the initiative of the police department and assured effective implementation of the MOU.

NationPuducherryNITPuducherry Police Department
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick