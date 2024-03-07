Pondy horror: Minor buried along with school books, toys

CHENNAI: After assurance of stern action by Puducherry CM N Rangasamy against perpetrators of the barbaric act of rape and murder of a minor girl, her parents agreed to receive the mortal remains. The minor was buried on Thursday with public bidding her a tearful adieu.



The minor's burial took place near Pappammal temple and she was buried along with her school books, toys and clothes.

The victim's mortal remains was kept at her residence at Muthialpet's Padasalai Street for sometime for public to pay respects.

Meanwhile, the special team led by Kalaivanan IPS has begun probe today. The two arrested were booked under six sections including Pocso act.