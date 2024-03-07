Begin typing your search...

Pondy horror: Minor buried along with school books, toys

The victim's mortal remains was kept at her residence at Muthialpet's Padasalai Street for sometime for public to pay respects.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 March 2024 7:05 AM GMT
Pondy horror: Minor buried along with school books, toys
X

The victim's funeral procession; her clothes, school bag and toys

CHENNAI: After assurance of stern action by Puducherry CM N Rangasamy against perpetrators of the barbaric act of rape and murder of a minor girl, her parents agreed to receive the mortal remains. The minor was buried on Thursday with public bidding her a tearful adieu.

The minor's burial took place near Pappammal temple and she was buried along with her school books, toys and clothes.

The victim's mortal remains was kept at her residence at Muthialpet's Padasalai Street for sometime for public to pay respects.

Meanwhile, the special team led by Kalaivanan IPS has begun probe today. The two arrested were booked under six sections including Pocso act.

Pondy horrorPondicherry murderPondicherry rape and murderPondicherry rapePondicherry minorPondicherry minor murderPuducherry minor girlPuducherry minor murderedPuducherry minor rapedN RangasamyPuducherry CM N Rangasamy
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X