Pollution in Yamuna increased despite huge expenditure on cleaning: SC

In an order dated November 4, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan observed that industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, and merely constructing more sewage treatment plants is not sufficient to clean the river.

"This court is of the opinion that everything that is wrong with the civic administration in towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna.

"This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased," the bench said while hearing a plea related to cleaning of the river.

The top court said industrial pollution and untreated sewage must be curtailed, if not stopped altogether, at the source.