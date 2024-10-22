Pollution has reached life-threatening levels": BJP slams Kejriwal over Delhi's deteriorating air quality

NEW DELHI: With air quality in the national capital deteriorating to alarming levels, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took a swipe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government.

The BJP spokesperson said, "The pollution in Delhi has reached a life-threatening level. As you can see, my health has deteriorated a bit due to the pollution. Today, you can't walk around Delhi without a mask.

" Bhandari further criticised AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "The situation is such that Arvind Kejriwal used to say that if his government came to power in Punjab, there would be no air pollution in Delhi. Now the air pollution level in Delhi has reached the 'very poor' category, and instead of holding the Punjab government responsible, he blames Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where 65 percent of the pollution comes from.

" He also recalled Kejriwal's promise made ten years ago to install sewage treatment plants in the Yamuna River. "But today the Yamuna is polluted, and pollution levels have reached record highs," he added.

Bhandari also expressed concern for children suffering from respiratory issues. He said,"All the children in Delhi suffering from respiratory problems are affected by pollution, and the responsible party for not controlling it is the Aam Aadmi Party government. The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have become a curse for Delhi, playing with the health of the people.

" He further questioned Kejriwal's priorities, and said, "This is why the people of Delhi are asking him why he can install large air purifiers in his Rs40 crore mansion, 'Sheesh Mahal,' but what about the children living in slums who cannot afford such purifiers?" Bhandari added, "Elections will come and go, but at the very least, do not gamble with the health of the people of Delhi." Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded around 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of fog was seen in most areas of the National Capital Region, including Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the city's air quality continued to deteriorate.

Smog also engulfed the Ghazipur area, further worsening visibility. The CPCB classified the city's air as 'very poor,' warning of possible health impacts for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions. The pollution levels are expected to remain high if weather conditions do not improve.