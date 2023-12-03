Poll results testament to Modi's unbreakable connect with people: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the BJP's electoral wins in three states were a testament to the ''unbreakable connect'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has with the people.



Thakur, the minister for Information and Broadcasting, said the voters have completely rejected the Congress and its guarantees and reposed trust in good governance, development and welfare politics of the BJP.

''These wins show the ever-increasing confidence of the public in Modi ji's leadership and the BJP. This shows the unbreakable connect of the public with their beloved prime minister and his politics of sushashan (good governance), development and garib kalyan (welfare of the poor),'' Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader accused the Congress of pursuing a policy of "divide and rule" by raising caste issues during the election campaign.

''Today the caste model given by Modi ji is universally accepted in the country. Today there are only four castes in the country – youth, farmers, women and poor. The country clearly just wants development,'' Thakur said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the senior BJP leader said people who go on vacations abroad were now free to enjoy long holidays.

Referring to the personal attacks by the opposition on the prime minister, Thakur said: ''The more mud the opposition threw at us, the more our lotus blossomed. In all the elections in which Modi ji was personally attacked, the public showed its place to the opposition.'' Thakur praised the organisational skills and leadership of BJP President J P Nadda and the hard work of party workers engaged in the election campaigns.

''One thing is clear from these results that there is only one guarantee in which people have faith and that is Modi's guarantee. These election results are also an indication that BJP will get a landslide victory in 2024,'' Thakur said.