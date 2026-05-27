Political workers clash at several places during Punjab civic polls; 63.94 pc voter turnout

"Any attack on my Congress worker is like an attack on my family. The brutal attack on Jagdev Singh Jagga is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Violence has no place in democracy. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice immediately. Punjab cannot be allowed to function through fear and intimidation," Warring said.In Barnala, the husband of BJP candidate from Ward number 15, Deepinder Kaur, was assaulted by a group of people following heated exchanges after he made allegations of bogus voting. His turban was removed and he suffered injuries, after which he was taken to a hospital.