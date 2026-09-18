Political storms, selection rows and officiating disputes: A look at Asiad controversies

The 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya will be held from September 19 to October 4, bringing together close to 11,000 athletes from across Asia.

But over the decades, the Games have also been caught up in diplomatic disputes, selection rows, disputed decisions and questions over sporting regulations.

PTI takes a look at some of the major controversies that have rocked the Games in the past.

#Perhaps the most politically charged edition came in Jakarta in 1962, when Indonesia refused entry visas to athletes from Israel and Taiwan. The decision drew strong criticism from international sporting bodies and delegations.

Indian sports administrator Guru Dutt Sondhi, then a vice-president of the Asian Games Federation and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Indonesia's stance.

He argued that the event's status as the Asian Games should be reconsidered in view of the exclusion of two member countries.