Political calculations, bypassing legalities hold supreme in rebel TMC MPs' choosing NCPI

Instead, they chose the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), an obscure Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party whose political insignificance may well have been its biggest asset -- providing the rebels a legally safer route out of the TMC while allowing the BJP to benefit from their support without immediately inducting them.

The decision of the rebel TMC faction to merge with the NCPI on Sunday may appear puzzling at first, but political observers believe it's a careful move to bypass legalities and, at the same time, make political calculations, underpinning the biggest crisis to have hit the Trinamool Congress since its formation in 1998.