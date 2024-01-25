Police were nowhere to be seen...: Smriti Irani

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Thursday stopped the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the state, the BJP's media cell chief Amit Malviya alleged, adding that the broadcast was impeded despite having all necessary clearances. Malviya shared a video clip from his X handle, purportedly showing the police stopping the screening of PM Modi's live interaction with first-time voters in North Kolkata.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tore into the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident, saying, "The police were nowhere to be seen when Ram Bhakts were pelted with stones. But they were out in big numbers to stop the live screening of PM Modi's interaction with young voters. The disrespect of the INDI-alliance leaders towards Sanatan Dharm and Lord Ram is evident from such acts."

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacted with huge numbers of young and first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the country on Thursday. The interaction is part of the 'Namo Nav Matdata' Conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

"Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e., January 25, 1950," read a press release by the Election Commission. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

"Dedicated to the voters of the country, National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the NVD functions held across the country," the release stated.

NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.

"On January 25, 2024, the Election Commission of India celebrates its 75th year of service to the nation. To mark this momentous occasion and in light of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, a commemorative postage stamp themed "Inclusive Elections" will be released," the release added.