Police use water cannon, tear gas, lathi charge as job aspirants attempt to reach Jharkhand assembly

The march, which coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began from outside the old assembly building around 10.30 am as the protest over the recruitment exam irregularities entered the 17th day.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

Objecting to the installation of barbed-wire barricades along the route of the assembly march, Mahto said anger was brewing among students over the injustices done to them.

Armed with tricolours and placards that read "Cancel JSSC-CGL Exams or Conduct a CBI Probe", "Why is CID escaping from conducting a raid on JSSC?" and "Conduct an impartial investigation, bring out the truth", thousands of young men and women breached one barricade after the other amid heavy security deployment.

As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving tricolours. But the situation soon escalated when the protesters attempted to march forward, prompting the police to baton charge.

Failing to restrain the gathering, the police fired several rounds of tear gas shells when the protesters were about 200 meters away from the assembly.

"If we cannot reach the assembly, our voices must reach them. We do not fear the government, which is treating us like traitors. We have been compelled to take to the streets," a protester said.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is spearheading the agitation, said it has deployed around 500 volunteers to prevent anti-social elements from joining the march.

JLKM MLA Jairam Mahto, who joined the march a day after holding a fast over the issue, said, "The students are protesting peacefully; why is the police trying to restrain them? They are not carrying lathis in their hands.

Meanwhile, state minister Sudivya Kumar claimed that the BJP had "hijacked" the protest for its political ambition.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, he said it was unfortunate that the job aspirants were agitating despite the government fulfilling 95 per cent of their demands.

Earlier, replying to a query on the protests in the assembly, Kumar alleged the agitation has shifted from being a students' movement to one dominated by "BJP's evil mentality and political designs".

Besides imposing prohibitory orders, heavy security was deployed on the entire stretch, around 4 km long, with senior officers keeping a close watch, officials said.

More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed, they said.

The government has held several rounds of talks with the demonstrators, but failed to break the deadlock.

The protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.

The agitators are demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.