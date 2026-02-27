Police, students injured in clash during JNUSU protest march, over 50 detained

The JNUSU also alleged that a portrait of B R Ambedkar was damaged during the police action. Purported videos of the clash surfaced online, including one showing an Ambedkar photo snatched from the protesters. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

According to police, the JNU administration had informed the protesting students that no permission had been granted for any protest outside the campus and advised them to restrict their demonstration within university premises, police said.

Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered on campus and began a protest march, they said. Around 3.20 pm, the protesters moved out through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the ministry.

"Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police personnel stopped the protesters at the North Gate of the JNU campus and gradually pushed them back inside the university premises.

"We have detained some of the protestors. Some protestors are levelling allegations that police manhandled them which are completely baseless. Every single officer deputed there were maintaining law and order," the officer told PTI.