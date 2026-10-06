Police keep vigil outside SRFTI as students continue 'academic halt' for 9th day

The students’ union also reiterated its demand for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and Registrar Deepak Kumar, alleging that they had failed to prevent attacks by RSS-linked outfits, intimidation of students and attempts to threaten the liberal and progressive space on the film and television institute’s campus.

Neither Ajmera nor Kumar responded to calls or WhatsApp messages seeking their comments.

"I was present on the campus on October 4, and bricks and bottles were being hurled by outsiders indiscriminately. We demand that the authorities and administration ensure our security on campus," a non-teaching SRFTI employee told PTI.

Security personnel and police maintained a close watch on people gathering near the main gate, which remained secured with barricades.

Students put up graffiti on the road outside the gate stating 'Our campus is not RSS BJP shakha', and displayed pictures of B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi at the main entrance.