Police job aspirants march in Patna, seek withdrawal of exam cancellation

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had cancelled the examination on September 23 for recruitment to 1,799 posts, citing "unavoidable reasons".

The aspirants, who had cleared the examinations, began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.

"We passed the preliminary and mains examinations, and were preparing for the physical test. However, the examination was abruptly cancelled. No concrete reason was provided," a protester, Raunak Kumar, told PTI Videos.