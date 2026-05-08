Police gunman among three arrested for extorting money from rice smuggler in Karnataka

Devaraj, who had been serving as the SP’s gunman for the past four and a half years, was identified as the mastermind behind the incident.

Following an investigation, Devaraj and his accomplice Sairam were arrested on May 6, while efforts are underway to nab a third accused, Gadilinga, a practising advocate in Ballari, who is absconding, police said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by Sharabappa, a habitual offender allegedly involved in illegal rice transport, they added.