Police forces across country should work together to make India drug-free: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of December 31, 2029 for elimination of narcotics in the country.

Paying homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial here on Police Commemoration Day, Shah said the remaining months of 2026, along with 2027, 2028 and 2029, would be devoted to a united fight against drugs.

He described the target as a major national priority, warning that drug abuse threatens future generations, places an undue burden on the economy and provides financial support to organisations involved in anti-national activities.