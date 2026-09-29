Police can't simply re-arrest accused released from illegal detention: Delhi High Court

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj passed the ruling while directing the forthwith release of a POCSO accused after finding his re-arrest in the case illegal for allegedly failing to comply with the prescribed procedure.

The petitioner-accused was first taken into custody by the police on July 20.

Upon his production before the magisterial court, he was, however, directed to be released as the grounds of arrest supplied to him neither had the date or time when they were handed over to him nor did they contain any details of the alleged incident.

The petitioner was then re-arrested on August 21, and the sessions court remanded him to two days' police custody after rejecting his plea challenging the arrest.