POCSO survivor cannot be denied compensation solely due to absence of injury marks: Allahabad HC

In the order issued Thursday, a division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai directed authorities to pay Rs 3 lakh to a minor under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh scheme within 10 days of the production of a certified copy of the order.

The court held that the district steering committee's decision to withhold compensation was contrary to law and the provisions of the scheme.

Under the scheme, survivors of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are entitled to compensation of Rs 3 lakh. Of this, Rs 1 lakh is payable within 15 days of the FIR, while the remaining Rs 2 lakh must be paid within a month of the chargesheet being filed.