Poached trophy MPs eye slot in PM Modi's Cabinet

While everything is still in the realm of rumours, the strongest of them have it that ‘cockroach-hit’ Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would be dropped or at least moved to another ministry, while another says former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das could come in as the new Finance Minister through the Rajya Sabha route.

In tandem, plans are also afoot to install a new team under BJP president Nitin Nabin. The top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles.