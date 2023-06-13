PM’s US visit: Docus at work for solid future ties

WASHINGTON: The first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US is likely to be a defining moment for the Indo-US relationship and both sides are working on a robust outcome document that may take up matters that would decide the contour of the bilateral ties for decades to come, according to people familiar with the planning of the high-profile trip.

Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit that would include a State Dinner on June 22. The preparation for the historic visit is expected to gain momentum this week in both capitals. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is headed to New Delhi for the second round of the iCET Dialogue with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in May 2022 to elevate and expand our strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of our two countries.

The two sides are finalising the joint statement, which is being described as a robust outcome document and as something that would shape the nature and contour of the Indo-US relationship for decades to come, according to multiple people familiar with the planning of the visit.

While the final decisions on the deliverable would be taken by the two leaders on June 22, the joint statement that is being drafted right now is believed to take up issues that would propel the India-US partnership, with key focus areas being technology, space, and defence, they said.

But all the sectors are likely to have a personal touch of the prime minister, who has insisted that these be linked to the development and welfare of the people.

Both PM Modi and President Biden believe that the India-US relationship is important not only for the two countries but also for the rest of the world.