PM’s image ‘destroyed’; Modi, Shah cannot escape consequences of their actions: Rahul

The former Congress president said the youth of India will not allow the prime minister and the home minister, or any official, to escape the consequences of their actions.

On July 20, 2026, thousands of youths across India demanded accountability from those they elected to office and sooner or later, they will get that accountability, Gandhi said in an article published in The Hindu.

"On July 20, 2026, India's young people came together to demand a fair education system and accountability for paper leaks. These young women and men came from every caste, class, region and religion," he said.

They were brave enough to demand justice, wise enough to know their Constitutional rights, tender enough to laugh at their own turmoil, and earnest enough to believe that they could fight and win, the Congress leader said.