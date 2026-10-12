PM will denotify democracy tomorrow: Dipke on Jantar Mantar's denotification as protest site

A standing order issued on October 11 by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

"They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it's no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!," Dipke said in a post on X.

In another post, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "denotify democracy" next.