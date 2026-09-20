PM: West’s emissions 6X more; climate preachers blocking clean energy efforts

Inaugurating an international conference on environment and climate, the prime minister also said the country is working at a fast pace on nuclear energy generation.

But, he said, whenever he takes forward work on nuclear energy generation, those who preach most loudly about the environment actively oppose clean energy solutions by filing court cases to halt the government’s nuclear initiatives.

“We all know that the responsibility for carbon emissions has often been wrongly placed on developing countries. While the historical truth is that even today, India’s contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average,” he said at the two-day event being attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials.