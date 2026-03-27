West Asia conflict: PM Modi interacts with CMs, bats for 'Team India' spirit

The virtual meeting was aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', official sources said.

This is the first time that the prime minister held such a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. Iran also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

Those chief ministers who attended the meeting included N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) among others.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.