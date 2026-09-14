PM warns of weaponising tech; Xi announces open-source AI

In his address at the concluding session of the BRICS summit hosted by India, the prime minister flagged concerns over growing global conflicts and called on the member nations to work together to protect ordinary citizens from their fallout and strengthen collective resilience against future challenges.

The annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of 11 major emerging economies representing around 49.5% of the world’s population and 40% of global GDP, concluded with key outcomes in logistics supply chains, startups and infectious disease control, with its member nations calling for better global governance and trading architecture to navigate current challenges.