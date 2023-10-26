PM to inaugurate 7th Indian Mobile Congress tomorrow in Pragati Maidan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 on Friday morning at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

During the programme, Modi will award 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country.

These labs are being developed under the ‘100 5G labs initiative’, which is an endeavour to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging development of 5G applications which cater, both to India’s unique needs as well as the global demands.

The unique initiative will foster innovation across various socioeconomic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and propel the country into the forefront of usage of 5G technology.

The initiative is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country.

More importantly, the initiative is a step towards development of indigenous telecom technology which is critical for national security.

With the theme 'Global Digital Innovation,' the IMC 2023 aims to strengthen India’s position as a developer, manufacturer, and exporter of key cutting-edge technologies.

The three-day event will highlight technologies such as 5G, 6G, Artificial intelligence (AI) and discuss issues pertaining to semiconductor industry, green technology, cybersecurity etc.

This year, IMC is introducing a startup programme - 'Aspire', which will foster connections between startups, investors, and established businesses with an aim to catalyse fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations.