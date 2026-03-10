PM to flag off Amrit Bharat, express, passenger trains from Tiruchy on March 11

The inaugural run of these trains is scheduled from their respective originating stations -- Nagercoil, Podanur, Rameswaram, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad Junction in Kerala.

"The new train services will collectively benefit millions of passengers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand. The occasion will also see the inauguration of three redeveloped Amrit stations in Kerala and the dedication of the Shoranur-Nilambur railway line electrification project to the nation," a press statement from the Ministry said.