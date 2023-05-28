PM speaks about 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan' in Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: While addressing 101st 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about slogan 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan', through which reformation was brought by a Maharashtra-based organisation being run by a former seviceman.



The Prime Minister said that during the 1965 war, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and later, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee added Jai Vigyan to it.



"A few years ago, while talking to the scientists of the country, I talked about Jai Anusandhan. Today's reference is about Shivaji Shamrao Dole from Maharashtra and his organisation, which is a reflection of all these four, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan," said Modi.



Dole hails from a small village in Nashik district. He comes from a poor tribal farmer family, and is also an ex-serviceman. While in the army, he dedicated his life to the country.



"After retirement, he decided to learn something new and did a Diploma in Agriculture, that is, he moved towards Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Dole formed a small team of 20 people and added some ex-servicemen to it. After this, his team took over the management of a co-operative organisation named Venkateshwara Co-Operative Power & Agro Processing Limited. This co-operative organisation was lying dormant, which he took up the challenge of reviving," said Modi.



The PM further stated that Venkateshwara Co-Operative had expanded to many districts in no time and they were working in Maharashtra and Karnataka.



He revealed that about 18,000 people are associated with it, in which a large number are ex-servicemen.



"The members of this team are doing Agro Farming in more than 500 acres of land in Malegaon, Nashik. This team is also engaged in building many ponds for water conservation. The special thing is that they have also started Organic Farming and Dairy. Now grapes grown there are being exported to Europe as well. The two great features of this team, which attracted my attention, are these - Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan," said the PM.



Modi stated, "Its members are making maximum use of technology and Modern Agro Practices. The second feature is that they are also focusing on various certifications required for exports. I appreciate this team working with the spirit of 'prosperity through cooperation'."



"This effort has not only empowered a large number of people, but has also created many means of livelihood. I hope this effort inspires every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat," Modi said.PM speaks about 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan' in Mann Ki Baat.