PM should've acknowledged continuity: Congress on Kalpakkam reactor attaining criticality

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the reactor was the result of over three decades of dedicated, dogged, disciplined, and determined effort on the part of the country's nuclear energy establishment, the foundations of which were laid by the Bhabha-Nehru duo and so many other distinguished nuclear scientists.

"The 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam went critical yesterday. India is the only country other than Russia which will have commercial fast breeders that will then enable the utilisation of our vast thorium reserves," Ramesh said on X.