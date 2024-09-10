PM should take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, visit state: Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should act swiftly and take necessary measures to restore peace in Manipur as well as visit the state.

He said despite the ongoing violence in Manipur, the prime minister seems to have made it a matter of personal prestige not to visit the region.

"There have been repeated attacks on secure locations such as the governor's residence and the chief minister's house, yet the central government appears to be providing little attention to the crisis. In Manipur, attacks on civilians are being carried out with advanced weaponry and drones," Gehlot said in a post on X.

He said that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi did not hesitate to sacrifice even the Congress government in Assam to establish peace in the state, in an apparent reference to Gandhi signing the Assam Accord in 1985 that resulted in the AGP coming to power.

"All the opposition parties, including the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur. The prime minister should not delay in taking necessary steps to establish peace in Manipur and should visit Manipur," Gehlot said.



