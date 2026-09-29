PM should resign for 'pressuring' CEC: Kharge at CWC meet

Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) here, he said the Congress party would take to the streets and raise in Parliament issues pertaining to alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and poll process.

Kharge put forth five major demands at the CWC, noting that all data on changes in electoral rolls be made public, all voters whose names have been deleted should get a chance to appeal and all political parties should be given electoral rolls in simple format in time.

He also demanded that an independent time-bound probe should also be conducted where serious anomalies are found and the poll process should be made transparent so no one feels that information is being hidden.