PM only cares about survival of his govt, not kids' future: Rahul

In a post on X, Gandhi said he had been demanding an independent judicial probe from day one into the CBSE's on-screen marking and the award of the contract to COEMPT as the youth of the country deserved to know the truth.

Gandhi shared media reports and called upon people to read them carefully.

"CBSE called for OSM tenders thrice. Zero bids the first time. No qualified bidder the second time. And finally, the technical bar was lowered until COEMPT could clear it. Scanning resolution cut. Robotic scanner requirement dropped. CMMI certification lowered from Level 5 to Level 3. Penalties for errors in answer sheets removed.