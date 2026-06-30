PM Modi's 'silence' on Ram temple 'loot' direct assault on faith of people: Congress

The opposition party also said that its delegation was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram, but Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai was allegedly "arrested" by the police.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "PM Modi's silence regarding the looting at the Shri Ram Temple is a direct assault on the religious faith of crores of people across the country."